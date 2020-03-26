Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3,285.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after purchasing an additional 592,796 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 111,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,440,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

