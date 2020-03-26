Caxton Associates LP Sells 845 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Caxton Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $153,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 238,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.19.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $133.66 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.23 and a 200-day moving average of $167.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

