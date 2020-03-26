Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 2,745 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ICE opened at $74.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.44.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.64.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

