Caxton Associates LP Makes New $292,000 Investment in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,369.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,078,007.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,229,500.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,448. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Paylocity from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

