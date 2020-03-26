Caxton Associates LP Invests $334,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $83.72 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day moving average is $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.