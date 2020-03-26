Caxton Associates LP Buys New Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 971.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $95.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.97. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

HRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

