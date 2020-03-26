Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 8,678 Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LM. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 12.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after buying an additional 76,813 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the third quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 69,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LM opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason Inc has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

LM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

In related news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 1,681,503 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,999,995.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

