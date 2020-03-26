CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised CASIO COMPUTER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of CASIO COMPUTER/ADR stock opened at $134.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.70. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $209.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $677.97 million during the quarter.

About CASIO COMPUTER/ADR

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

