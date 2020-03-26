Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.19% of Casey’s General Stores worth $186,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.64.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CASY opened at $136.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.21.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

