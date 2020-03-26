Card Factory (LON:CARD) Lifted to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Card Factory to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Liberum Capital raised shares of Card Factory to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 130 ($1.71).

LON:CARD opened at GBX 33.96 ($0.45) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $115.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43. Card Factory has a 52 week low of GBX 52.80 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, insider Karen Hubbard purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £10,900 ($14,338.33).

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

