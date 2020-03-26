Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 246 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight Capital lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.86.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total value of $2,232,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $172.49 on Thursday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $223.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.14.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

