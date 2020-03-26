Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

