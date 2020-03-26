Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 337.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,407 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Applied Materials by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

