Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Shares of COF stock opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 498.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Capital One Financial by 77.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 660,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after acquiring an additional 288,374 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

