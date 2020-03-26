CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a report on Monday, February 24th.

CANF opened at $1.40 on Monday. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.43% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

