Campbell Soup’s (CPB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.67.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

