Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given New $16.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.42% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ELY. Cowen raised Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.
Shares of ELY opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.33.
In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.
About Callaway Golf
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.
