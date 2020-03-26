Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given New $16.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ELY. Cowen raised Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of ELY opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.