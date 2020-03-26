Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 50,553 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,553 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,268 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $200.77 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.28 and a 200 day moving average of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,054.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.64.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.