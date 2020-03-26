Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.20 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDEX by 23.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after buying an additional 581,822 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 360.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,527,000 after buying an additional 461,220 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $79,120,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in IDEX by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,336,000 after buying an additional 194,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,581,000 after buying an additional 170,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $119.36 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $178.14. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.70.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

