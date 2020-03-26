Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

