CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James restated a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. CAE has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CAE by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.