Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,026,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,254,586 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $209,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The business had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 15,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,165,723.29. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 410,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,970,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $429,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,724 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,446 shares of company stock worth $21,471,837 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

