Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BZLFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bunzl from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

