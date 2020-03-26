Bruce K. Baude Buys 5,000 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) EVP Bruce K. Baude bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,780.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CNO opened at $12.88 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $20.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,718,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,770,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,970 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,205,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,652,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,122 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

