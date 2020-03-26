Brokerages Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT at $78.75

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $50.48 on Monday. Plexus has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Plexus by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,843,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,754,000 after purchasing an additional 54,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 1,789.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,360,000 after purchasing an additional 582,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $32,762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 335,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

