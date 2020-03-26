Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,860%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

BIP stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.538 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,071.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

