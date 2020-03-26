Brokerages Anticipate ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. ASGN posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.46. ASGN has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,087,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,210,000 after purchasing an additional 133,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter worth $42,242,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 938.7% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

