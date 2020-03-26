Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Briggs & Stratton Corporation is focused on providing power to get work done and make people’s lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Ferris, Vanguard, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco and Victa brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. “

Separately, Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE:BGG opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $108.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Briggs & Stratton has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,092,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 736,719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 558,740 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 269,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the 4th quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,068,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,949 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

