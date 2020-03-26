Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 585 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after purchasing an additional 723,408 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,133,000 after buying an additional 608,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,131,000 after buying an additional 130,048 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,543,000 after buying an additional 347,932 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after buying an additional 196,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $91.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

