Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at $4,929,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $116.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.14 and a 200-day moving average of $137.24.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

