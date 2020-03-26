Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BRW. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brewin Dolphin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 351 ($4.62).

LON:BRW opened at GBX 213 ($2.80) on Monday. Brewin Dolphin has a 52-week low of GBX 173.70 ($2.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The firm has a market cap of $645.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 291.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 329.07.

In related news, insider Mike Kellard acquired 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.93 ($26,316.67). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,145 shares of company stock worth $2,034,127.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

