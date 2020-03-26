BP (LON:BP) Given “Buy” Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 470 ($6.18) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BP. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BP to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Societe Generale cut their target price on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their target price on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 508.89 ($6.69).

LON BP opened at GBX 339.40 ($4.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 388.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 467.55. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

