Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.92.

EPAY stock opened at $34.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Peter Gibson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 104,673 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,613,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.