BMO Capital Markets Lowers H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target to

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from to in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $13.80 on Monday. H & R Block has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.35.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The firm had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that H & R Block will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

