Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.76% from the company’s previous close.

BXMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

BXMT stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,426 shares of company stock valued at $90,232. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 940.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 49,954 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

