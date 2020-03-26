Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.76% from the company’s previous close.
BXMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.
BXMT stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58.
In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,426 shares of company stock valued at $90,232. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 940.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 49,954 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
