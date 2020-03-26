Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 268.76% and a negative net margin of 552.54%.

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.11.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

