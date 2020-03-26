Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 268.76% and a negative net margin of 552.54%.

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.11.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Earnings History for Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

