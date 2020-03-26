Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Announces Earnings Results

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative net margin of 552.54% and a negative return on equity of 268.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.89. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Biocept alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.