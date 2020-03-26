Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 136.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.24% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 34,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Benchmark Electronics from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of BHE opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.60. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $37.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.