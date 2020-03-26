Barclays Cuts AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to $3.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
AGFMF stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.38.
AGF Management Company Profile
