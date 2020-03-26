Barclays Cuts AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to $3.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AGFMF stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

