Bank of America Trims Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Target Price to $16.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.11.

Victory Capital stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $946.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $218.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 120,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 39,120 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 698.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 528,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 462,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

