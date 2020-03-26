Bank of America Trims Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Target Price to $17.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALKS. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from to and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alkermes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $14.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.56. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski acquired 6,940 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $138,314.20. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Alkermes by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.