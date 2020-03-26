Bank of America Trims Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Target Price to $37.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.