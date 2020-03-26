Bank of America Cuts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $5.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the airline’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut American Airlines Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.79.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,636,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,795,000. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,500,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 947.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,251,386 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,904 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.