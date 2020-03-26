Bank of America Cuts Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target to $17.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AERI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.53.

AERI stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $626.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,634,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,153,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 118,596 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 47,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 726,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 266,296 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

