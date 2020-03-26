Bank of America Cuts Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target to $17.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
AERI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.53.
AERI stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $626.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
