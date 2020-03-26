Ball (NYSE:BLL) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $77.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.34.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70. Ball has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ball will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 204,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ball by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ball by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,153,000 after buying an additional 294,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

