Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,954,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,181,402 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.90% of Ball worth $191,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 523,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 136.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLL. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.34.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $56.02 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.