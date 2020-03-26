Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Upgraded to Buy by Tudor Pickering

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKR. Cfra downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.03.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $199,645.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $642,165. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $148,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $255,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

