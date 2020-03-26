Baader Bank Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.19 ($50.23).

Shares of ZAL opened at €35.67 ($41.48) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.85. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

