B. Riley Trims Guess? (NYSE:GES) Target Price to $17.00

Guess? (NYSE:GES) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 107.57% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GES. Cowen downgraded Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

NYSE GES opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $512.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.19 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guess? will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Guess? by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Guess? in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Guess? by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

