B. Riley Trims Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Target Price to $4.00

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

NYSE:CHS opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $221.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $527.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Chico’s FAS’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,803,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 986,208 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 833.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,064,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 950,638 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,939,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

